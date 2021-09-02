Steven Seagal heaps praise on Dominicans

La Romana.- Steven Seagal was delighted by the beauty, the food, the investment facilities and the treatment by the Dominicans.

The famous American actor spent several days in the country, where he “enjoyed, got to know and get the most out of it” during his short stay, anticipating that he will soon return to follow up on the efforts started as an investor.

Seagal, 69, said he was delighted with the treatment, the respectful manner and “the moderate fanaticism” with which he labeled the Dominicans.

Accompanied by the Dominican businessman Miguel Ángel González, his host, the actor of “Lethal Weapon” was surprised by the way in which the Dominicans requested permission to take a photo with him and approached him with respect, admiration and without invading his privacy.

The famous actor announced that he is willing to invest 300 million dollars in the country’s film industry and other tourist areas.