Dominican Repubic will apply third dose of covid vaccine to all employees in tourism sector

TO BE ABLE TO CONTINUE STRENGTHENING THE COUNTRY’S TOURISM RECOVERY

More than 150,000 doses of Pfizer will be applied

The Tourism Cabinet, headed by the Ministry of Tourism(Mitur), the Vice Presidency of the Republic, and the Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic(Asonahores), announced the immediate start of a vaccination program to apply the third dose to all employees of the tourism sector.

The Minister of Tourism, David Collado, the president of Asonahores, Rafael Blanco Tejera, as well as other members of the Cabinet, explained that more than 150 thousand doses of Pfizer vaccines for Covid-19 would be applied, which seeks the herd immunity of all people who provide tourist services in the country.

“The Dominican tourism sector is the leader in terms of recovery in the world and with this vaccination program we will continue to strengthen the safety and health of all those who work in the sector in order to also guarantee the safety and health of all tourists who visit us,” Collado said.

Meanwhile, the president of Asonahores thanked, during the event of the announcement of the measure made at the Intercontinental hotel, the Health and Tourism cabinets for all the actions they have taken to guarantee the sector’s recovery.

“Our hotels, restaurants and partners will continue to work hand in hand with the authorities, of which we are very grateful, to be able to continue strengthening the tourist recovery of our country and that they continue to open more and more rooms, more flights, more tours that dynamize the national economy,” said Blanco Tejera.

The public and private sectors will not rest until herd immunity against Covid-19 is achieved.

So far there are more than 10 million doses applied in the country, and these 150 thousand third doses in the tourism sector strengthen the already low incidence of Covid-19 in the tourist poles of the country so that we can continue to highlight the effects of the pandemic successfully.

The third-dose vaccination program will involve all the actors that are part of the country’s tourism ecosystem and will support the staff of the Ministry of Health of the Dominican Republic.

Currently, the incidence in the tourist poles of the country is one of the lowest in the entire continent, and the Dominican Republic is the only nation in the world where all personnel working in the tourism sector have at least two doses of vaccines.