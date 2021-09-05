France’s Corsair increases flights to Punta Cana due to its success

IT WILL OPERATE A THIRD WEEKLY FREQUENCY FROM PARIS

Demand from tourists and tour operators skyrockets in this link

The leading tourist destination in dr strengthens its popularity

Dominican tourism is recovering at an accelerated pace, attracting new markets, as is the case of the French, who are beginning to discover Punta Cana. In the middle of the pandemic, on December 11, Corsair, the French airline that Tui once owned, started flying to the airport in the east of the island. Before this, their Caribbean destinations spoke French.

Things went so well that now Corsair announces a third weekly frequency from Paris, obviously because the public responded as no one expected. Corsair flights depart and return to Orly, in the southwest of Paris, according to Preferente.com.

From February 3, Corsair will expand its presence in the Dominican Republic. “The reinforcement of our presence will allow us to respond to the demand of both individual customers and the tour operators that market this destination,” said Julien Houdebine, the airline’s commercial director.

France did not usually visit these Spanish-speaking destinations, preferring Martinique and Guadeloupe, French overseas territories. The British, on the other hand, who do travel to Spanish-speaking countries, usually have a particular preference for islands such as the Bahamas, Jamaica, or Antigua, all of them Anglophone. Germans, on the other hand, usually travel to Spanish-speaking destinations without problems.