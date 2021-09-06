Ozuna, willing to support businesses affected by fire in tourist area of Las Terrenas

THE SINGER WANTS TO JOIN FORCES WITH THE DOMINICAN GOVERNMENT

Ozuna calls on President Luis Abinader to direct the reconstruction of commercial kiosks in Las Terrenas, Samana, destroyed by a fire last weekend.

The artist, in turn, makes himself available to the Dominican Government to support the effort for the benefit of the economy and jobs in that community, as he made known in his social networks.

Last Saturday, a fire destroyed all the restaurants and bars established in Pueblo de Pescadores’ tourist area in Las Terrenas.

Tourists visit this area since the famous Fishing Village offered a gastronomic variety on the beach.

In 2012 another fire destroyed the tourist area.