Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas passes test to restart operations

Last Sunday, September 5, another historic milestone was marked for Royal Caribbean and a triple celebration. First, his ship, the Oasis of the Seas, began sailing with passengers, from Cape Liberty, in New Jersey, en route to The Bahamas and Florida.

In that sense, the crossing means that it successfully passed the simulated test cruise it made in August, and on the other, it is the largest ship that departs from that port near New York. In addition, it is the first to leave from that region since March 2020.

“We sailed on the simulated cruise, one in which the ship was with less than 30% of its capacity, but where all the strict hygiene and safety protocol of passengers and crew was tested,” the company said.

The ship sailed for six nights, to CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island in the Bahamas, is the only destination since the vessel was to receive the certificate from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC)that would allow it to visit other ports and travel with regular passengers, according to the New Day.

“This trip was not only about complying with the measures required by the CDC but overcoming them. As you have seen during the voyage, our protocols go much further and include the recommendations of our “Healthy Sail Panel,” said onboard Mark Tamis, senior vice president of Hotel and Operations.

He stressed that he feels as safe on the ship as anywhere else and that he took his 83-year-old mother in passing just because he knows it’s a secure environment.

The executive meant that the measures were notorious throughout the ship, and everyone was ready to put them into practice. As a result, the health panel established 74 recommendations, many of which were notorious to passengers and others behind the scenes and already put into effect.

“On our trip, in which there were also unidentified CDC personnel, a full vaccination card and negative Covid-19 test were requested, within 72 hours before the trip,” he added.