Dominican Republic’s unstoppable hotel expansion: 136 projects approved for US$5 billion

Three new tourism projects will be built in Punta Cana, La Altagracia province, and in Cabarete, Puerto Plata, with more than the US $ 56 million 487, which add up to about 136 throughout the country, exceeding US $ 5 billion.

This is the construction of three small hotels, whose resolutions were approved in August by the Tourism Development Council (Confotur), according to the recovery data of the sector during that month, presented by the Minister of Tourism, David Collado.

The tourism projects would be around 136 hoteliers and real estate approved by the Confotur in about ten destinations, most in La Altagracia with more than 70 investments.

In addition, it includes projects that support tourist structures such as golf courses, amusement parks, clubs, and health tourism.

In June, some 119 projects had been submitted in Confotur, 71 in La Altagracia, 23 in Samaná, seven in the National District, five in Puerto Plata, and four in San Pedro de Macorís.

Two were also approved in La Romana, two in the Seibo, one in María Trinidad Sánchez, and one in La Vega.

According to the Technical Deputy Minister of Tourism, Jacqueline Mora, these projects, which exceed US$ 5 billion in investment, are both local and foreign and can take up to three years in the process to be lifted.

Mora explained that many of the projects began the classification and approval process before the arrival of the pandemic in the country, so they had to stop and start again.