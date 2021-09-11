Government will strengthen the tourist police with investment of three million dollars

IT WILL PROVIDE THE ENTITY WITH TECHNOLOGICAL MEANS

Minister of Tourism David Collado announced that the Government will invest three million dollars in strengthening the Tourism Police (Politur).

The “reformulation” plan of the Politur, which will be presented soon, aims to provide the body with technological means and other tools to improve the exercise of its functions.

To strengthen tourism security, according to Collado, a plan of interventions has been initiated simultaneously on several beaches in the country, including installing security cameras and an LED lighting system, and free Wi-Fi internet networks.

“The cameras will be monitored from two control centers, which will be presented to the press “shortly,” Collado said at the press conference in which he presented the data of the tourism sector last August.

The first beach where cameras have begun to be installed is Macao, in La Altagracia, and later the project will be taken to Guayacanes, Las Galeras, Cabarete, and Sosúa.