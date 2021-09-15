Tourism sector reintegrates 97% of jobs lost in the pandemic

The Minister of Labor, Luis Miguel De Camps, revealed that the levels of direct and indirect jobs in the Tourism sector have increased, reaching 5.44% of the total formal jobs registered in the country, since the recovery represents the reintegration of 97.4% of the formal jobs lost during the pandemic, a figure that was evaluated as of July this year 2021.

He stressed that to achieve the objectives of job recovery, a certification plan in occupational health and safety was executed in which more than 600 companies participated and certified.

“The government’s approach, led by President Luis Abinader, to generate the availability of sufficient doses of vaccines has meant not only the preservation of the life and health of workers, but also the return of trust in those who visit us,” he added.

In that sense, he announced that in the coming days, the Ministry of Labor, together with the Health Cabinet, would announce a vaccine certification plan, where the tourism sectors, free zones, and economic zones, among others, can obtain the Occupational Health and Safety Certification once they have more than 90% of their workers vaccinated, with this, they will guarantee a higher level of confidence in tourism and security in the supply and production chains.

As for the discussion of the salary increase in the tourism sector, he said, when participating in a meeting organized by the Association of Hotels and Tourism (Asonahores), whose central theme was the “Tourism Sector in a New Work Environment,” that the recovery of the sector should impact the quality of wages, a conversation that should begin in the near future.