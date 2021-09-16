The Dominican Republic nominated as “Best Golf Destination in the Caribbean”

Corales Golf Course and Puntacana Resort & Club were nominated for best golf course and hotel in World Golf Awards.

Punta Cana, La Altagracia. – The Corales golf course and Puntacana Resort & Club were nominated as “Best Golf Course” and “Best Golf Hotel” of the Dominican Republic in the World Golf Awards (WGA) 2021; while, the Dominican Republic, as “Best Golf Destination in the Caribbean.” The winners will be announced on October 21 at a gala ceremony held at the Park Hyatt Dubai.

Frank Elías Rainieri, president and CEO of Grupo Puntacana, thanked for the nomination of the Corales golf course and Puntacana Resort & Club, which hosts the country’s premier golf tournament, the Corales Puntacana Championship PGA TOUR Event, whose 5th edition will be held March 21-27, 2022.

The World Golf Awards are highly relevant in the golf tourism segment, recognizing the excellence of golf courses and destinations worldwide. The categories cover selecting the best golf courses, designers, golf destinations, resorts, and tour operators.

Voting, which closes on September 1, is conducted by golf travel and tourism industry professionals, senior executives, tour operators, travel agents, and media professionals.

About Corales Golf Course

The Corales Golf Course, located at Puntacana Resort & Club, is home to the Dominican Republic’s first and only PGA TOUR Event. World-renowned architect Tom Fazio designed it.

Opened in 2010, it is located next to the cliffs, bays, natural ocean inlets, inland lakes, and coral quarries of the Caribbean Sea. It has 18 holes, six of them facing the sea, and culminates with its last three holes known as the “Devil’s Elbow,” which ranks among the world’s most spectacular and challenging finishing holes.

Impact Corales Puntacana Championship in its 2021 edition

In its fourth edition, the tournament went down in history as the first PGA TOUR event to be held twice in the same season in more than 70 years, achieving 4.8 billion impressions in digital and print media nationally and internationally in 153 countries, reaching 3.4 million viewers in the United States and 2 million listeners locally.

The champion of the fourth edition, Joel Dahmen, received his trophy at an awards ceremony led by Grupo Puntacana President and CEO Frank Elias Rainieri; PGA TOUR Senior Director of Rules and Competitions Stephen Cox; and Grupo Puntacana Chairman of the Board Frank Rainieri.