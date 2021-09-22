Here’s how Sky Cana will promote Dominican Republic tourism with flights to NY

THE AIRCRAFT WILL BEAR THE SLOGAN “GO DOMINICAN REPUBLIC”

A state-of-the-art Airbus A330 aircraft will be used

They seek to establish a Dominican product “country brand”

Sky Cana presented its travel offer and the characteristics of its products to the leading travel agencies and tour operators of Santiago and the Cibao region, as it will soon have flights to New York.

Frank Diaz, CEO of the airline, explained that for the link between the cities (Santiago-Santo Domingo) to promote the country, the aircraft would carry the slogan “Go Dominican Republic.”

Airbus A330 aircraft of the latest generation will be used, with a configuration of 24 seats for business class and 275 seats in economy class; both routes will provide a total of 18,189 seats monthly.

“We will fly twice a week to New York starting December 2 from Santiago with flights operated by Air Century. Our concept, facilities, advantages, commissions and schedules, will be with the intention of establishing a Dominican product “country brand” with the best of Creole warmth,” he added.

He assured that their fares are competitive and the ticket includes hand luggage and the first suitcase; and the right to transport up to 4 extra bags paid.

“On both routes we will offer 18,189 seats monthly to the Dominican diaspora residing in New York. We do not come to compete with the traditional airlines that fly from Santiago and Santo Domingo, we come as Dominicans to serve our people, offering them a warm and dignified service, with the human warmth they deserve, with the best attentions and that smile that only Dominicans can offer them,” he emphasized.