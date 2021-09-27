Alliance with Dubai Ports will turn Punta Cana into a logistics center

THIS WAS ADVANCED BY THE TOURIST LEADER FRANK RANIERI

Says trade initiative will create thousands of jobs in the country

“It was time to look for a strategic partner,” Rainieri said.

Tourism entrepreneur Frank Rainieri said that an agreement with the international company Dubai Ports is well advanced to develop a modern logistics center at the Punta Cana International Airport,“which will allow us to access markets that were never before available for the Dominican Republic,” he said.

Rainieri explained that the negotiations with the company mentioned above from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, will change Punta Cana, transforming that destination into a regional logistics pole that will expand the local economy and generate thousands of new jobs in the country.

The tourism and airport leader referred to the new logistics project in Punta Cana within the framework of the conference “Freedom of expression in the tourism context,” organized by the CEPM and Adompretur Punta Cana.

“The new Puntacana Logistics Center will allow us to access markets with millions of potential consumers of our products from the emirate of Dubai, the most important global logistics center with connections to all parts of the world such as India and other countries in Asia,” he said, according to puntacana-bavaro.com.

The primary promoter of tourism in Punta Cana said that soon the news of this agreement would be given that will benefit the entire export and import sector of the Dominican Republic, making the country’s connection with the world more accessible.

“From the Puntacana Group we continue working for the economic development of the area and the country, that is why we decided that it was time to look for an important strategic partner and Dubai Ports for us, is the partner that will project us to the world,” he added.