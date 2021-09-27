Target Consultants hosts Dominican Republic Golf Travel Exchange

Punta Cana.–Target Marketing Consultants company hosted the 7th edition of the Dominican Republic Golf Travel Exchange 2021, held at the Secrets Cap Cana hotel, with the participation of delegates from different countries and industry leaders.

During his welcome speech, the president of the organizing company, Teddy De Lara, said that the Dominican Republic has an excellent hotel infrastructure, unsurpassed courses, good weather all year round and the unparalleled hospitality that the Dominican offers, which makes it the perfect setting for this sport.

The DR Golf Travel Exchange 2021 agenda, in its seventh edition, included specialized seminars, a golf championship at the Punta Espada Golf Club, a business meeting where Dominican hoteliers, golf course directors and local and international tour operators participated.

Delegates from different countries such as the United States, Venezuela, Panama, Puerto Rico, Colombia, Poland, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Spain and the Czech Republic participated in the event, which seeks to consolidate the country as the ideal destination for the golf industry.

Luis Núñez, Regional Commercial Director of the AMR Collection for the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, was present, who had a few words of welcome, also attended by tour operators, golf course directors, international media, national press, representatives of tourist associations and special guests.