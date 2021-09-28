World Tourism Day is celebrated under the slogan “Tourism for inclusive growth”

Since 1980, the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has celebrated World Tourism Day as international observances on September 27.

The purpose of this day is to raise awareness on the role of tourism within the international community and to demonstrate how it affects social, cultural, political and economic values worldwide. This is an opportunity to look beyond tourism statistics and acknowledge that, behind every number, there is a person. This activity has its objective to promote Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), which seek to eradicate poverty, protect the planet and ensure prosperity for all.

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the economic development of all sectors, but, above all, in an excessive way to the tourism sector, and it is for this reason that the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), as a specialized agency for The United Nations in charge of responsible and sustainable tourism, with the slogan “Tourism for inclusive growth”, makes a commendable contribution towards the recovery and growth of the sector.

In this year’s edition, World Tourism Day focuses on promoting inclusive development, through the creation of opportunities where the benefits generated through the sector are widely and fairly distributed among more people throughout the world, since countries with large economies, as well as those that are developing, have been shaken; marginalized groups and the most vulnerable people being the most affected.

In this regard, the Secretary General of the WTO, Zurab Pololikashvili, said that it is essential that the many social and economic benefits that tourism brings are available to all. In addition, he argued that the desire of the human being to travel and explore is universal, so accessible tourism is essential for the enjoyment of all.

“With the celebration of this day, we express our commitment that, as tourism grows, all levels of our broad and diverse sector will benefit from this development, from the largest airline to the smallest family business,” argued the Secretary General of the WTO, Zurab Pololikashvili.