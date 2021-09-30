ANEX Tour: 20 weekly flights to La Romana its biggest operation in Dominican Republic

FROM RUSSIA AND UKRAINE THROUGH ITS AIRLINE AZUR AIR

The tour operator manages to double its capacity in the Caribbean country

Its charter flight schedule will start in October

The tour operator ANEX Tour reported that the 20 weekly flights from Russia and Ukraine to the Dominican Republic are confirmed for the winter season 2021-2022. All of them will be made by the airline Azur Air to La Romana International Airport.

Charter flight scheduling will begin in October, with routes from four new regions of Russia and Ukraine, doubling the number of tourists brought to the country from those nations before the pandemic.

ANEX, which is among the leading tour operators for the Dominican Republic in the Russian and Ukrainian markets, said that to the current flights from Moscow, Yekaterinburg, and St. Petersburg, new routes would be added from the Rostov, Kazan, Ufa, Novosibirsk regions.

It will be, said ANEX Tour, “the largest charter flight program made from these markets to Dominican airports,” which confirms its business leadership.

“Now we will reach more regions of Russia to be able to promote tourism to the country and make it more accessible and comfortable with direct flights,” the company says in a press release.

ANEX Tour will have daily flights from Kiev and Moscow, two flights every 11 days from St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg, and one flight every ten days from Kazan Rostov, Ufa, and Novosibirsk. All include business class and catering services.

Russia is one of the most important international markets for Dominican tourism. From 79,668 Russians received in 2010, it went to 217,082 in 2019. Ukraine contributed 5,531 tourists in 2010 and reached 29,769 in 2018. In 2021, 50,998 Ukrainians transported mainly by ANEX Tour had been received, representing 15% of Europeans arriving in the country by air.

“Our main goal was to double our 2019-2020 pre-pandemic winter capacity for the 2021-2022 winter season and we are proud to achieve this goal,” highlighted ANEX Tour.

ANEX thanked the “full support” it received from the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, the Civil Aviation Board(JAC), La Romana Airport, and the Embassy of the Dominican Republic in the Russian Federation.

“We are grateful to have partners from all segments of the tourism industry who support us and who choose to be part of the growth of tourism with us investing and growing in the Dominican Republic. We value their full support and believe in joining forces,” the ANEX Tour statement reads.