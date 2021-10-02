Dominican Republic manages US$70 million investment to rebuild and expand cruise ports

DURING THE COUNTRY’S PARTICIPATION IN THE INTERNATIONAL SEATRADE CRUISE GLOBAL

The Dominican Republic is also committed to cruise tourism; hence the Dominican Port Authority (APORDOM) managed private investments of around US$70 million in reconstruction and expansion of the country’s ports.

This was reported by the director of Apordom, Jean Luis Rodríguez, who heads the DR delegation at the Seatrade Cruise Global international fair in Miami since last Monday 27 and concluded last Thursday, 30 September 2021.

Rodríguez explained that it seeks to increase investment in ports, the arrival of new shipping companies to the DR, and the frequency of cruise ships.

He reported that he held meetings with the primary agents of the cruise sector to whom he presented the development and potential of Dominican ports for the reception of cruise ships, according to El Hoy.

“With our participation we bet on conquering many more investors for Dominican ports and tripling the cruise ship connections, and thus bet on the dynamization of the economy,” he said.

The schedule of topics he addressed highlights the potential of Dominican ports for the calling of cruise ships, the search for new investors, work on new strategies to attract post-pandemic cruise ships, as well as maintain the participation of the local productive sectors (artisans, agricultural, and commercial) within the cruise industry.

The fair was considered one of the most important in the industry, which brought together on that occasion more than 900 exhibitors from 127 countries around the world and around 11 thousand professionals.