Tourism: sector grew 26.6% Jan.-Aug.

Santo Domingo .– The Minister of Tourism, David Collado, on Sunday said the tourism industry continues to recover steadily and only the hotel, bar and restaurant sector grew 26.6% in the January-August period, double the average of the economy.

He recalled that the sector was the most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but has already been recovering as a result of the strategies implemented by the Tourism Cabinet and the global opening process.

He said that growth is also consistent with the recovery of formal jobs in the sector, in purchases from other sectors and the payment of taxes.