Air Canada resumes flights between Montreal and Samana

Monday, October 4, 2021, the Dominican Republic received at the Presidente Juan Bosch International Airport the first Flight of Air Canada with its route Montreal, Canada-Samana, after closures due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“All our Canadian passengers are welcome to the beautiful destination of the Dominican Republic,” Said Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI (Aerodom) in its social networks.

It is recalled that last September, the Canadian authorities lifted the restrictions on flights to the DR and vice versa after operations were affected by the pandemic.

According to the Dominican ambassador to Canada, Michelle Cohen, expectations are high after guaranteeing the best levels of biosecurity to tourists in a joint effort of the Dominican government and the private sector.