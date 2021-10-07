Canadian airline WestJet resumes flights between Toronto and Puerto Plata

OPERATION IS CARRIED OUT IN A BOEING 737-800 AIRCRAFT WITH A CAPACITY OF 174 PASSENGERS

Canadian airline WestJet resumed its services from the Gregorio Luperón International Airport in Puerto Plata to the Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), marking the restart of tourist flights between Canada and the North Coast of the Dominican Republic.

Airports Dominicanos Siglo XXI ( Aerodom ) reported that the new WestJet operation would arrive every Tuesday from Toronto at 1:25 in the afternoon and leaves for the same city from Puerto Plata at 2:15 in the afternoon.

“With this flight, the operations of one of the main tourist source markets for the North coast of the country are resumed. Likewise, the possibilities for Dominican passengers to visit multiple destinations in North America are expanding,” added the airport company.

The new WestJet operation is carried out on a Boeing 737-800 aircraft with 174 passengers, 12 seats in the premium cabin, and 162 in economy class.

The weekly flight that has been inaugurated will have an additional frequency in November, offering direct flights to Toronto on Tuesdays and Saturdays, since as of December 16, WestJet will have a daily flight to/from Toronto airport.

Carlos Rodolí, an Aerodom representative in Puerto Plata, expressed his satisfaction at seeing the recovery in routes and the number of passengers that the Gregorio Luperón airport maintains.

“We are excited to welcome Canadian tourists again, so important to our area. We continually seek to offer more options to all those interested in flying through our airports. We hope that the commercial and tourist exchanges generated by this new route will contribute to the economic growth of our province,” he added.