DR looks for business at France’s top tourism fair

Paris.- The executive director of the Center for Export and Investment of the Dominican Republic (ProDominicana), Biviana Riveiro, highlighted the opportunities offered by the Top Resa fair in Paris for the Dominican tourism sector.

Riveiro, along with a delegation from ProDominicana, was present at the inauguration of the Dominican Republic pavilion at the Top Resa Fair, the largest tourism fair in France.

The event brings together more than 3,400 professionals from the tourism sector who come together to assess trends, identify investment niches and establish contacts.