The ‘best September’ for Dominican tourism

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Tourism reported yesterday that the recent September was “the best September” in all of history, with an arrival of tourists higher than in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

David Collado, Minister of Tourism, said that month registered the entry of 365,544 non-residents, which represents a recovery of 14% of the influx received before the pandemic, specifically in September 2019 and, in turn, 25% compared to the September 2020 figures, which represented the generation of about US$412 million to the country.

“This is an achievement that reaffirms that the recovery of the tourism sector is a fact and with it the rehabilitation of the jobs of our people.”