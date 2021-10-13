Pegas Touristik makes historical longest flight to Dominican Republic landing at Punta Cana

FROM KRASNOYARSK, RUSSIA, WITH A DISTANCE OF 11,550 KILOMETERS

The symbolic link was made with 440 passengers on board

The Russian tour operator expands in the Dominican Republic through the Norwind airline

The Dominican Republic received the longest flight in the history of commercial operations in the country this past Monday, October 11, when the Norwind Airlines aircraft, Pegas Touristik’s operational charter, landed at the Punta Cana International Airport from Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

“Norwind Airlines flight N4-1541, operated by tour operator Pegas Touristik, took off this October 11, becoming the longest charter flight, in terms of flight time and distance traveled, in the history of commercial aviation to the Dominican Republic,” according to a press release.

It departed from Krasnoyarsk International Airport to Punta Cana airport.

Norwind Airlines executives informed that the flight would have a total distance of 11,550 kilometers and would bring 440 passengers with a flight time of 14 hours and 40 minutes.

The city of Krasnoyarsk is one of two Siberian cities that connect directly with the country. Novosibirsk, the capital of that region, also did the same on Monday 11.

Pegas Touristik and Norwind will also be adding the cities of Kazan, Ekaterinburg, St. Peterburg, and Ufa to their take-off points in the coming days.