Macao beach to get US$1.2M access upgrade
Punta Cana.- Tourism Minister, David Collado, yesterday broke ground for the construction of the access road and parking in Macao beach, at a cost of more than RD$53 million (US$1.2 million).
The work, which is part of the comprehensive reorganization project of Playa Macao (Dominican East), will feature 104 car-park as well as an area for motorcycles and buses.
The activity was attended by the main provincial autUS#1horities and representatives of the sector, headed by Rafael Blanco and Paola Rainieri, president and former president of the National Association of Hotels and Tourism (Asonahores).
This is a bitter sweet situation. There is less beach space for the public because the Dreams Resort has gobbled up the beachfront near the Guardia Costal/Marina base. This has blocked off the former beach access for vehicles allowing public visitors to enter and park at beach areas or food stations to enjoy right at the beach feeling.
The new parking is away from the beach and most likely be new grounds for pesky entrepreneurs to collect parking fees.
The resorts and with the help of the government are eating up the joy of public access to beaches.
I completely agree with you on this one. I was there in April and the little road on the beach was closed off the public so you can no longer drive along the beach like you used to do before. I don’t know how the residents of Macao allowed that to happen since private businesses cannot closed and blocked already existing roads. It is sad because those poor ladies that used to cook by the lagoon no longer have the same amount of people coming to their businesses.