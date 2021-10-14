Macao beach to get US$1.2M access upgrade

Punta Cana.- Tourism Minister, David Collado, yesterday broke ground for the construction of the access road and parking in Macao beach, at a cost of more than RD$53 million (US$1.2 million).

The work, which is part of the comprehensive reorganization project of Playa Macao (Dominican East), will feature 104 car-park as well as an area for motorcycles and buses.

The activity was attended by the main provincial autUS#1horities and representatives of the sector, headed by Rafael Blanco and Paola Rainieri, president and former president of the National Association of Hotels and Tourism (Asonahores).