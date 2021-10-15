Jubilation in Puerto Plata tourism: Air Transat resumes its flights from Montreal

On Thursday, October 14, the Dominican Republic welcomed back Air Transat, which resumed service from Gregorio Luperon International Airport in Puerto Plata to Montreal’s Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, increasing the number of tourist flights available between Canada and the North Coast of the DR.

Air Transat’s new operation is being served on a modern Airbus A321neo LR aircraft, which offers more space in economy class, with wider seats and 50% less cabin noise.

It also offers state-of-the-art in-flight entertainment with larger individual touch screens and USB ports for charging your electronic devices.

The weekly flight that has been inaugurated will be growing in frequencies in the coming weeks, reaching three flights a week by the end of the current year.

“We continue to welcome new flights to our airports! With great joy we welcomed back AirTransat Welcome to paradise!” wrote Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI (Aerodom) on its social networks.