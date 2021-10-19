Venezuela maintains its flights to the Dominican Republic in an “exceptional” way

The National Institute of Civil Aviation (INAC) of Venezuela announced that the restriction on international flights was extended due to Covid-19, except for the routes that connect the Caribbean country with the Dominican Republic, Turkey, Mexico, Panama, Bolivia, and Russia.

“Exceptionally, only commercial air operations are authorized for the transfer of passengers, cargo and mail between the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the sister countries of the Dominican Republic, Turkey, Mexico, Panama, Bolivia and Russia,” according to an INAC statement, which, in that case, did not clarify how long the extension is.

INAC urged “air operators and travel agencies not to market tickets on routes other than those approved.”

It is recalled that on March 12 of last year, the Venezuelan Government suspended all flights from Europe and Colombia, in principle for a month, “to add to the preventive processes at the international level” and try to stop the arrival of Covid-19 in the Caribbean country. This measure was extended a few days later to the rest of the connections.