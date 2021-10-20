Dominican Republic has a new National Park

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader, issued Decree 659-22 on Tuesday, which creates Loma Los Siete Picos National Park, under category II of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN ).

The park borders Sierra de Yamasá, Santo Domingo, Monte Plata, San Cristóbal and Monseñor Noel provinces.

The decree seeks to protect the entire ecosystem, the nascent water sources that guarantee the water supply to 48% of the Dominican population, and the biological and landscape diversity of the surroundings of Los Siete Picos.

The boundaries of the park were defined with the coordinate system of the Transversal Mercator Unit (UTM). The new park has an area of approximately 100 square miles (154.54 square kilometers).