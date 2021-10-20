Iberojet will link Barcelona with Punta Cana for the first time

FROM THE END OF JUNE 2022, OPERATING EVERY WEEK

Iberojet will join the Barcelona Airport with those of Punta Cana and Cancun for the first time. It will do so from the end of June 2022, operating a weekly frequency to each destination.

The company explained that the new links “arise as a result of the demand that Catalan travel agencies have been directing to Ávoris during 2021.”

The first flight to Cancun will take place on Friday, June 26, and the next day, Saturday, 27, will go to Punta Cana.

Both flights will be operated with a 388-seat Airbus A330neo.

This operation, which is part of the vacation offer of the Ávoris tour operators ( Travelplan, Quelónea, and Jolidey), will end on September 11 in Cancun and on September 12 Punta Cana.