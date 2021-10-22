Tourism bets a million bucks on Esmeralda beach
Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Tourism announced Thursday that it will spend RD$51 million (US$1.0 million) in works at Esmeralda beach in the municipality of Miches, El Seibo province (east), with the aim of promoting the tourist destination to that coastal attraction.
The project marks the start of construction to access Esmeralda beach, a police post, and a parking area, which will be executed by the Infrastructure Executing Committee in Tourist Zones (Ceiztur).
In addition, the installation of five cargo containers for office space, dining room, bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as two additional containers to be used for bathrooms and changing tables for visitors to the beach.
Ceiztur has to make the public beach arrangements public visitor friendly.
When Playa Macao was improved by the government the seaside parking was replaced by parking away from the beach. The change made beach access inconvenient for people, especially those with mobility problems. The beach restaurants dispersed along the beach were moved and compressed into a area close to the parking tract foot bridge. Some of the restauranteurs were put off by this alteration. The result of this change pressured the beach goers to camp near the bridge and away from the eastern end of the beach thus leaving that location sparsely occupied. The Dreams Resort gobbled up beach front on the west end, making it private. There is a public dread it could come to pass the eastern end of the beach will be consumed by another resort or private enterprise.
Sometimes government would be better off to maintain things as they are for the sake of keeping Dominicanos content with what they know and simply enjoy.
Good luck to Miches.
Well said…but they don’t care…soon dominicas will be guests in their “own” country…Good luck will become good riddance….!!!