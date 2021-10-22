Tourism bets a million bucks on Esmeralda beach

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Tourism announced Thursday that it will spend RD$51 million (US$1.0 million) in works at Esmeralda beach in the municipality of Miches, El Seibo province (east), with the aim of promoting the tourist destination to that coastal attraction.

The project marks the start of construction to access Esmeralda beach, a police post, and a parking area, which will be executed by the Infrastructure Executing Committee in Tourist Zones (Ceiztur).

In addition, the installation of five cargo containers for office space, dining room, bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as two additional containers to be used for bathrooms and changing tables for visitors to the beach.