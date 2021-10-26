Dominican Republic promotes new American flight between Austin, Texas and Punta Cana

THESE OPERATIONS WILL BE VIA B737-800 WITH A CAPACITY OF 164 PASSENGERS

From next November 3 with four weekly frequencies

The Tourism Promotion Office ( OPT ) of Orlando, FL, relayed the latest news of the Dominican Republic destination, including new air services, entry and exit requirements “ticket,” protocols, and the portfolio of participating hotels, in a series of webinars.

It promotes the new direct American Airlines service from Austin, TX – Punta Cana in the DR, which begins on November 3 with four weekly frequencies: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

These flights will be operated on a B737-800 with a capacity of 164 passengers, representing 34,112 seats per year. Undoubtedly an excellent opportunity for the destination as it will feed important cities on the West Coast.

More than 100 travel agents from the Central Florida and Texas markets participate in the virtual activities every week.

“We are pleased to see the sustainable support of our agents with the destination and with the Hotels that expose their offers, which encourages brand loyalty. The idea is to continue promoting the Dominican Republic as the leading destination in the region regarding the proximity of the high season,” said Raquel Reyes, director of the OPT of Orlando, FL.

The series has eight sessions that began last September and will run throughout November, with important allies such as Playa Resorts, Karisma Hotels & Resorts, Majestic Hotels & Resorts, Hodelpa Hotels, Mint Hotels & Residences, Ocean Resorts, Barceló Hotels & Resorts, Riu Resorts, Blue Diamond Resorts, among others.