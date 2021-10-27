The Dominican Republic and Jamaica focus on promoting air connectivity and eliminating visas

ANNOUNCED BY THE DOMINICAN AMBASSADOR IN JAMAICA, ANGIE MARTÍNEZ

The Dominican Republic and Jamaica, through dialogues, seek to advance on issues such as: achieving visa exemption for Dominican passports, signing a bilateral air services agreement, connectivity, and the configuration of a more flexible and open system for business.

This was expressed by the Dominican ambassador to Jamaica, Angie Martinez, during a solemn audience with Prime Minister Andrew Holness, where they also agreed to create mutual conditions for a win-win, more profitable, and closer relationship between the two countries.

Prime Minister Holness expressed his desire to work hand in hand with President Luis Abinader and Foreign Minister Roberto Alvarez on bilateral or regional projects of mutual interest, as well as in establishing new synergies that will help strengthen the economies of both countries and provide new sources of jobs for both Jamaicans and Dominicans.

“I look forward to meeting the new president of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader. We are convinced that it is strategically very valuable to promote trade and investment between our two countries. This is because we are called to be natural partners,” he said.