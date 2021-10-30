Canadian airline WestJet to launch flight to Punta Cana

WestJet Airlines announced that it would add more routes from December 18 to Calgary, Fort Lauderdale, and Punta Cana frequently once a week.

These routes also coincide with the fact that the Canadian government has lifted its global advisory to prevent non-essential international travel.

In that regard, John Weatherhill, the airline’s commercial director, commented that “as Canadians’ confidence in travel increases, the return of service to 95 destinations marks an important milestone in rebuilding our network to pre-pandemic levels.”.

“We have our sights set on restoring our global network to reach more than 100 destinations and continue to focus on alleviating current travel barriers for our guests,” he added.

He noted that such government travel advisories were in place before vaccines were widely available in Canada.

“It is important that travel policies are recalibrated to accelerate Canada’s economic recovery and to reflect the new fully vaccinated travel trip,” he said.

It is recalled that on October 22, the Canadian government lifted its non-essential travel warning; the notice has been in force since March 2020, at the beginning of the global pandemic.

This modified notice establishes that travelers must be fully vaccinated at least two weeks before the trip.