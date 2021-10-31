Further boost to tourism: UK removes the Dominican Republic from its travel red list

VACCINATED TRAVELERS WILL NO LONGER HAVE TO STAY IN QUARANTINE FOR 10 DAYS

The British Government announced that it will remove the Dominican Republic, Colombia, Peru, Panama, Haiti, Venezuela, and Ecuador from its red list of risky travel destinations due to coronavirus.

The UK Minister for Transport, Grant Shapps, stressed that the classification system of travel destinations will not change for now.

As of Monday, November 1, passengers from those seven countries will no longer have to stay for ten days in a hotel designated by the Government, a quarantine period for which each person had to pay 2,285 pounds (2,700 euros).

The ban that prevented entry to the United Kingdom from those destinations to people without British nationality or a residence permit in the country will also be lifted.

“The reason we have now been able to remove these seven countries (from the list) is that we are no longer concerned about their particular variants” of coronavirus, Shapps told the BBC public network.

“We are prepared to add countries and territories back if necessary,” said Shapps, who described the red list as the UK’s “first line of defense” against COVID-19 cases from abroad.

Regarding travelers with a complete vaccination schedule coming from one of the 135 countries, the British Government recognizes that their health documents can access the United Kingdom with the only requirement to undergo an antigen test to detect COVID-19 upon arrival.

On the other hand, those over 18 years of age who are not fully vaccinated or who come from a territory where the vaccination certificate is not recognized must isolate themselves for ten days upon arrival, in a location chosen by them, and undergo three tests: one before you fly and two more in the days after your arrival.