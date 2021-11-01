Dominican highlands town grows & grows

Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic.- The sweetness of its traditional cornbread and an imposing vegetation that adorns the road, welcome thousands of local and foreign tourists who from Thursdays converge on Jarabacoa to enjoy one of Dominican Republic’s main ecotourism destinations and the fastest growing in the last few years.

Jarabacoa grows like no other tourist model very different from the traditional sun, sand and beach that characterize other coasts of the country, such as Punta Cana, La Romana, Puerto Plata, Samaná or Juan Dolio, which, in addition, they have positioned themselves thanks to their all-inclusive offers that have transcended the Dominican borders to conquer millions of visitors from all over the world.

Located in the country’s rugged highlands about 144 kilometers from the capital, the Jarabacoa municipality, belonging to the La Vega province, has in its menu of offer more than 6,000 villas distributed in different complexes, mountains, waterfalls, rivers, excursions on horseback, four-wheel, paragliding and rafting, which combined with its pleasant climate are turning this territory into the trend of ecological tourism in recent times.