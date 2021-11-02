Sunwing resumes flight offer to Punta Cana and Puerto Plata

SCHEDULE 11 WEEKLY FLIGHTS TO THE CARIBBEAN STARTING NOVEMBER 6

Andrew Dawson, president of operations, said they are eager to fly to the tropics.

From winter, you will fly from Ottawa-Gatineau to the Caribbean

In November, Sunwing will return to Ottawa International to offer flights to Caribbean destinations, including Punta Cana and Puerto Plata, in the Dominican Republic.

The airline indicated that they would begin to offer the 11-holiday destination flights in the Caribbean as of November 6, 2021.

For the 2021-2022 winter season, Sunwing will fly weekly from the Ottawa-Gatineau region to the Caribbean and Mexico.

“After a difficult year, we are eager to bring the residents of the capital to the tropics under our wing,” said Andrew Dawson, president of Sunwing’s tourism operations.

He explained that “with 11 different destinations to choose from, we will offer more routes to the south than any other tour operator from the gateway. Whether travelers want to explore the exotic coastline of Los Cabos or the sunny shores of Punta Cana, there is something for every style of travel.”

He announced that the Ottawa schedule will offer travelers flights to Puerto Plata, Punta Cana, Montego Bay , Puerta Vallarta, Los Cabos, Mazatlán, Cayo Santa María, Varadero, Cayo Coco, Holguin and Cancun.

“With growing demand for travel suppressed and travel restrictions relaxed, Sunwing’s wide variety of destinations and all-inclusive packages will be welcomed by travelers who are eager to escape on a long-awaited winter vacation.”