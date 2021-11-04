Air Transat resumes its flights to Samaná with connection from Montreal

Air Transat resumed (Wednesday, November 3, 2021) operations to Samaná with a flight from the city of Montreal.

Flight TS972, carried out on an Airbus A321, landed at El Catey International Airport, Samaná, at 12:07 in the afternoon with 128 passengers.

The Embassy of the Dominican Republic in Canada reported that the start of operations of the airline is carried out in compliance with the objectives established for the reactivation of bilateral relations between both nations.

In this sense, the entity thanked the province senator, Pedro Catrain, and Dominican Airports Siglo XXI ( Aerodom ) “for the extraordinary reception of the aircraft with Canadian tourists.”

“It fills us with satisfaction to see the Canadian flights once again arrive in our territory. Samaná, like Joya del Caribe, is one of those places that dazzles everyone with its natural beauty. This is the first of many flights to arrive in Samaná,” they added.