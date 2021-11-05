Dominican tourism, best October in history

Santo Domingo.- During the month of October 2021, 443,018 non-resident tourists arrived in the Dominican Republic. This represents 220% compared to October 2020, 19% to October 2019 and 7% above the same month, but 2018.

“We can say that October 2021 is the best October in the history of tourism in the Dominican Republic.”

“There was evidence of a sustainable recovery of tourism under the efforts of the public-private sectors, where with destinations such as Canada, France and England closed and not working at its maximum expression, the Dominican Republic places the month of October 2021, the best month for tourism in our country,” said Collado.