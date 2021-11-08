The diaspora wins Miss Dominican Republic Universe

Santo Domingo.- Andreina Martínez Founier, representative of the Dominican Community in the USA, is the new Miss Dominican Republic Universe 2021.

The model was crowned Sunday night in the contest held at the Sambil Convention Center and broadcast by Color Vision.

The psychologist by profession, who currently coordinates the “Women’s Equality Center” foundation in New York, will represent Quisqueya in the Miss Universe pageant to be held in Israel.