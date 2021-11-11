Dominican Republic to receive 4.9M tourists in 2021

Santo Domingo.- At the end of 2021, it is projected to receive 4.9 million non-resident tourists in the Dominican Republic, according to Central Banker Héctor Valdez Albizu.

He highlighted the “surprising“ recovery of tourism after the pandemic.

For this achievement, the official congratulated Vice President Raquel Peña, who at the head of the Health Cabinet has managed to promote a successful inoculation process, which has contributed to these positive indicators in the industry.

Valdez Albizu spoke during a ceremony upon receiving recognition from the Senate for his successful career and his great contributions in favor of the economic development of the country.

The activity was attended by the Head of State and was held in the Hall of the National Assembly.”