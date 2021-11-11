Powerful return of Germans and Swiss tourism to Dominican Republic

Petra Cruz, director for Europe and the Tourism Promotion Office (OPT) in Germany of the Ministry of Tourism ( Mitur ), reported that in the remainder of the year, 20 weekly flights would arrive from Germany, 13 from the Cóndor airline and seven from Eurowing Discover, constituting the best winter for tourism in the country over the same period of 2018.

She showed his satisfaction with the positive results of the actions implemented by the Responsible Tourism Recovery Plan executed by the Tourism Cabinet and therefore allowing the increase in flights from Europe to the DR, starting in winter 2021.

The director offered the details during a meeting with some 25 travel agents, between tour operators and Swiss media, who arrived in Puerto Plata, in the fam trip “Reactivation of Swiss Tourism,” as part of the plans to promote this European market in the tourist poles of the country.

The group arrived on the A340-300 aircraft on the direct route Zurich- Puerto Plata with 124 passengers on board, after a technical stopover at the Punta Cana International Airport.

Petra Cruz highlighted that the new Zurich-Puerto Plata connection is part of the positive results of the marketing plan, in search of reactivating the Swiss market and in response to citizens preferring the Dominican Republic as their favorite place to vacation in the Caribbean.

She explained that during this visit to Puerto Plata, travel agents and journalists experienced activities and tours to tourist spots, beaches, and hotels on the North Coast, Samaná, Santo Domingo, Juan Dolio, and concluding in Punta Cana.

Cruz highlighted the fam trip of Swiss journalists and media, including the NZZ, one of the most important in the European country, accompanied by representatives of the tour operator Latin Travel.