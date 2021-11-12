Dominican tourist destinations post solid yearend bookings

Santo Domingo.- The tourist destinations of the Dominican Republic will receive more than 1.2 million visitors in the last two months of 2021, the Minister of Tourism announced Thursday.

David Collado assured that the country would end this year receiving the visit of five million tourists.

He explained that for this month the arrival of more than 573,000 foreign visitors is expected and for December the arrival of more than 650,000 is projected.

He highlighted that reservations at airports are 20% higher than for December 2019 and that for next January, as of today, the number of reservations is similar to those of the same month of 2018, the best period for Dominican tourism.