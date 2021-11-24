Abinader promotes health tourism in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader aspires to promote health tourism in the Dominican Republic through the creation of a special line of credit in the National Development and Export Bank (Bandex) and the creation of a special monitoring table.

The president made the announcement yesterday morning in the inauguration of a drug production plant of Laboratorios LAM in the Cybernetic Park of Santo Domingo, with an investment of RD$3.0 billion (US$140 million), where construction of an area was also begun for the production and filling of products and vaccines.

Abinader explained that the idea is for Bandex to have a fund to finance projects of the same type and any other in the health area, which will have local sources and from multilateral organizations.

The president highlighted the contribution of 500 direct jobs.