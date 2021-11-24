Traditional tourist taxi drivers and Uber reach an agreement

David Collado said that it seeks not to affect “the best winter” in the history of tourism in the country.

The Ministry of Tourism announced an agreement between traditional tourist taxi drivers and Uber on Tuesday. The former will join the platform of the US company in tourist areas.

“This agreement will bring tranquility to the tourist poles, but above all, that we will not put at risk what will be the best winter in the history of tourism in the Dominican Republic,” said David Collado, Minister of Tourism.

The agreement comes after the conflicts generated between taxi drivers and affiliates of the foreign company in the most critical tourist area for the country. Taxi drivers prevented tourists from boarding the vehicles of those who drive using Uber or blocked their way.