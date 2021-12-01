Dominican Republic refines its action plan to streamline passenger flow at airports

The Airport Department, together with Dominican Airports Siglo XXI ( Aerodom ), held a working meeting to validate the level of preparation of the measures established by the Action Plan for the High Season 2021, to facilitate the entry and exit of passengers through the air terminals in the country, safely, regarding the increase in Dominican and foreign travelers registered in these months.

This meeting was held at the International Airport of Las Américas, José Francisco Peña Gómez ( AILA ), and was led by Víctor Pichardo , executive director of the Airport Department; together with Mónika Infante , general director of Aerodom.

Also participating was the general director of the Specialized Corps in Airport Security and Civil Aviation ( Cesac ), Carlos R. Febrillet Rodríguez; the director-general of the National Police, Eduardo Alberto Then; the director-general of the Tourist Police ( Politur ), Minoru Matsunaga; as well as representatives of the different entities that affect airport activities.

The set of measures, prepared by the Airport Department in coordination with the Tourism Cabinet, establish that airport operators coordinate the scheduling of flights with government agencies that intervene in airports each week. Likewise, in airports that have more than one terminal, as is the case of AILA, simultaneous flights will be distributed equally between the terminals to avoid passenger congestion within the airports.

Likewise, it is instructed to guarantee the availability, operability, and comfort of the spaces arranged for passengers, visitors, and users of the terminals, including air conditioning, lighting and signaling, and cleaning. Likewise, organize the flow of passengers to maintain distancing in the areas of migration, customs, and counter of the airlines in the airport terminal.

The state agencies, together with Aerodom, reiterated of vital importance to continue with the strict compliance with the necessary procedures of temporary health contingency regarding Covid-19, arranged by the Ministry of Public Health.

The current protocol establishes that only one person is allowed access to the terminal to search for or dismiss a passenger as part of the measures that are being applied since July 1, 2020, as indicated by the health protocol.

In that sense, the authorities of the airport industry will review the measures and actions before the increase in travelers from next December 15, when the high season begins for the Christmas festivities.

Aerodom reported that they remain attentive with those flights from countries affected by the new Omicron strain.

While passengers pointed out that new measures must be applied as a matter of urgency at airports.

The previous protocol in these terminals contained distancing between people, signs, in addition to a single companion or family member for travelers.