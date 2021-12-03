Colombian carrier offers 56 flights to Punta Cana

Santo Domingo.- The Civil Aviation Board (JAC) authorized the carrier Fast Colombia, S.A.S or “Viva Air” to market 56 flights to be operated in the Charter mode on the Medellín / Punta Cana / Medellín route.

The information was tweeted by the president of the JAC, José Marte Piantini, who at the same time indicated that the permit will take effect from March 18 to June 2 to June 22, 2022.

Earlier, Marte Piantini highlighted that the constant requests from airlines to operate in the Dominican Republic “are due to the level of confidence that the country generates in developing its productive activity.”