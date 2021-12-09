Sky Cana flights from New York to SD and Santiago start this December 15

Monday and Friday NY-SD, and Wednesday and Sunday NY-Stgo

The Sky Cana airline announced that as of December 15, flights from New York to the Dominican Republic would begin, with two weekly frequencies from the Cibao International Airport and two weekly frequencies from the International Airport of the Americas ( AILA ).

In this sense, Frank Díaz, CEO of Sky Cana, indicated that the flights would be operated under a commercial alliance with Air Century.

He said that “we are very excited about the start of operations in New York to serve the hard-working Dominican community that lives in that city and nearby cities.”

“We appreciate the support that the announcement of the new flights from Santo Domingo and Santiago has had, connecting our people here and there, in their own language,” he said.

He explained that initially, they would be operating two days a week, Wednesdays and Sundays on the Santo Domingo- New York route, on Thursdays and Sundays in Santiago- New York, according to Diario Libre.

“On Mondays and Fridays New York-Santo Domingo, and on Wednesdays and Sundays New York-Santiago,” he added.

In addition, he indicated that reservations and purchases of tickets are available in travel agencies on the Air Century website.

It is recalled that Sky Cana is an innovative Dominican airline, which offers a new way of traveling to and from the Dominican Republic, established by a group of investors and professionals with recognized experience in all areas of the aviation industry.

His team comprises more than 150 Dominican employees, proudly dedicated to giving you a new experience onboard.

Air Century is a local and international air transport company founded in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, in March 1992.

It serves regular flights to Port au Prince, Haiti, Aruba, Curaçao, St. Maarten, Havana, Cuba, and charter to the entire Caribbean area. It operates under a commercial alliance with Sky Cana on the Miami and New York routes.