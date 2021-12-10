Abinader will attend reopening of Senator with almost 600 rooms in Puerto Plata

December 15, 2021

The complex has expectations of exceeding 75% in occupancy.

Senator Hotels & Resorts will formally reopen the Senator Puerto Plata Spa Resort hotel on December 15, and Luis Abinader will lead it.

The hotel, located in the bay of Maimón, in Puerto Plata, is an all-inclusive luxury facility with 592 rooms, outdoor pools, jacuzzis, fitness center, buffet restaurant, and four a la carte restaurants, bars and snack bars, ice cream parlor, creperie and pool bar; In addition, it has a shopping area with shops, cafes, a theater, and other leisure spots.

Last November (when the hotel began to receive guests after the pandemic), the facility added facilities and opened the “Senzia Spa & Wellness,” with more than a thousand square meters of space, twelve cabins, saunas, Turkish bath, lounge beauty, jacuzzi, and several pools; among other facilities and amenities.

It is recalled that in 2017 the Spanish chain invested US $ 100.0 million as a bet on the tourism of the Atlantic Bride, acquiring three hotels within its expansion process in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The acquired facilities that were closed are the Riu Merengue Hotel Club, the Riu Mambo Hotel Club, and the Riu Bachata of the Riu chain.

The brand has two hotels in Puerto Plata, the 592-room Senator Puerto Plata Spa Resort and the 998-room Playa Bachata Spa Resort.

Senator is one of the leading chains in Andalusia, with 52 years of operations in 22 destinations, with 38 hotels and 9,414 rooms located in destinations that include, in addition to Spain, the Dominican Republic, and Mexico.