Slow but sure, cruise ships return

Santo Domingo.- Although slowly, cruise activity in the Dominican Republic began its path to recovery last March, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its closure in April 2020.

Since the third month of this year the country’s ports once again received ships, crew and passengers.

From that March to October 2021, the maritime terminals received 136,314 cruise passengers, an amount that prior to the arrival of the coronavirus -which paralyzed that activity-, arrived in a single month at national ports, according to the records of the Ministry of Tourism (Mitur).

In March of this year, the first 1,395 cruise passengers arrived, despite the fact that since November 2020 the Mitur and the Dominican Port Authority (Apordom) lifted the restriction measures, allowing the restart of operations for the entry of cruise ships to the country.