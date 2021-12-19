The Ocean Club, a new luxury hotel managed by Marriott in Puerto Plata

President Luis Abinader and the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, led the inauguration of the new and modern luxury hotel The Ocean Club, Luxury Collection of the Marriott chain, in the company of the executives of the tourism development company Ocean Club Group and Marriott Hotels International.

Ian Schembri-Sant, CEO of Ocean Grupo Club, said that “we are excited to present The Ocean Club, from The Luxury Collection line, one of the three hotels that we are developing and operating in our alliance with Marriott International in the north coast of the Dominican Republic.”

Regarding future projects, Schembri-Sant added that “the Ocean Club Group is a conglomerate of several international investors as well as Dominicans, committed to investing 350 million dollars in the northern part of the Dominican Republic for the construction of 4 luxury hotels, in the coming years; thereby creating more than 2,000 direct and indirect jobs.”

On his side, Minister Collado highlighted the importance of developing the North Zone by national and foreign investors who wish to contribute to its growth with international projects.

«There are large investments for Puerto Plata, which are consistent with the thought of this hotel chain and that under a commission the president is appointing together with the vice president Raquel Peña, the ministries of Tourism and the Environment, a work table to streamline all processes, complying with the framework of the law and that these investments enter Puerto Plata,” he added.

Hervé Humler, co-founder of the Ritz-Carlton hotel company and president of The Ocean Club Group, Marriott International, expressed the hotel chain’s commitment to developing the tourism sector in the Dominican Republic.

“Each of our projects adheres to high ethical, safety, and environmental standards with a comprehensive plan of social responsibility that seeks to protect the biodiversity of the area, provide immediate solutions to the needs of the surrounding communities and ensure the protection and maintenance of natural resources in the places where we operate,” he said.

The Ocean Club of the Luxury Collection by Marriott aims to provide hotels on the north coast to make it one of the leading luxury tourist destinations in the country. The project will be equipped with 60 suites, while the hotel’s design pays tribute to the cultural past of the island’s indigenous and European settlers and the hospitable town of Sosúa.

The event was also attended by José Ignacio Paliza, administrative minister of the Presidency; Deligne Ascención Ginette Bournigal, senator of the province of Puerto Plata, among other personalities such as the Israeli ambassador, Daniel Biran, Minister of Public Works.