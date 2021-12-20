Hodelpa and Sky Cana promote the new New York-Santiago link

Under the slogan “Discover the other Dominican Republic,” Hodelpa Hotels, in alliance with Sky Cana airline, made their first familiarization trip (Fam Trip), from New York to Santiago and Puerto Plata, interested in making known the benefits of tourist destinations.

In this meeting, 40 representatives of travel agencies from New York City participated, and seven major Latino media outlets where, from last Wednesday 15 to Sunday 19 December, they carried out inspections, visits to tourist attractions, social events, and the opening of the New York-Santiago route of the airline mentioned above.

The day began with a welcome dinner at the Hodelpa Gran Almirante in Santiago. They were received by Edmundo Aja, president of Hodelpa Hotels, and Frank Díaz, CEO of Sky Cana.

Jakaira Cid, Manureva sales director; Gina Núñez, Hodelpa Sales Director, and other executives were joining them.

Aja stressed that the commitment of his companies is to offer memorable experiences, which stand out for the quality and appreciation of the resources that make up each of their services.

For his part, Diaz thanked the support received by the Hodelpa group to achieve the materialization of the initiative that is aligned with the reactivation of the Dominican tourism industry.

Other activities included in the Fam Trip were inspections by the Hodelpa Gran Almirante, Centro Plaza, Garden Court Hotels in Santiago, and the Emotions Playa Dorada in Puerto Plata.

Outside the hotel facilities, they were given the Tobacco Tour, Mega Zip & Splash (Mega Truck, Charcos Damajagua, Zipline), visited the Macorix Rum House, and took a tour of the city of Puerto Plata.