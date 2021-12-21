Air Belgium opens direct flight between Brussels and Punta Cana

Air Belgium officially landed at the Punta Cana International Airport, Dominican Republic, from the Brussels Airport (Zaventem) with direct and regular flights since December 15.

After successfully launching a first route from Brussels airport to Mauritius, the Belgian airline will now also offer two weekly direct flights to Punta Cana international airport every Wednesday and Saturday.

Travelers will also fly to Curaçao on the same route on Wednesdays and Saturdays after a short layover in Punta Cana.

“We are very pleased to welcome Air Belgium to our Punta Cana International Airport. As the leading airport in traffic and connectivity in the DR and winners for five consecutive years of the Airport Service Quality awards from the Airports Council International, we hope that every Belgian passenger experiences the joy of Punta Cana and the Dominican Republic,” said Giovanni Rainieri, Director of Operations for Airside at Punta Cana International Airport.

Air Belgium offers its passengers a full service in its three travel classes: Economy, Premium, and Business. With the launch of the new route, the Belgian airline is expanding the range of services available to passengers looking to travel to the most popular destinations in the Caribbean.

It is recalled that the company continues to develop its business with the immediate arrival of a second Airbus A330neo, said latest-generation aircraft is one of the most profitable and modern types of aircraft currently available on the market.

As well as being much more environmentally friendly, these new aircraft also offer more passenger comfort with a quieter cabin, more space, and one of the most advanced inflight entertainment systems in Europe.