Barceló is awarded as the best hotel management company in the world

Barceló Hotel Group has been awarded as ‘Best hotel management company in the world’ at the 28th edition of the World Travel Awards ( WTA ), considered the ‘Oscar for Tourism.’

The award for ‘Best hotel management company in the world.’ which the hotel chain also received in 2019, is added to the 8 awards that Barceló Hotel Group has already received at the 2021 World Travel Awards.

The awards went to three of its hotels in Spain, one in Morocco, as well as four of its hotels in Latin America, recognized among the best establishments in the world in their respective categories.

In the words of Raúl González, CEO for EMEA of Barceló Hotel Group said that “this is a very special award at a time of constant challenges and changes as a result of the pandemic, which have taught us to adapt with resilience to the situation and that We have been improving thanks to the work and tenacity of our entire team. This recognition makes us very proud of the milestones achieved in these 90 years of the company’s history and encourages us to face the challenges of the future with enthusiasm.”

It is recalled that the hotel chain currently manages more than 270 hotels in 24 countries.

Barceló Hotel Group hotels awarded in the WTA 2021

EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa)

Barceló Isla Canela – Best all-inclusive resort in Spain

Asia Gardens Hotel & Thai Spa, a Royal Hideaway Hotel – Best hotel in Spain

Royal Hideaway Sancti Petri – Best hotel suite in Spain

Barceló Palmeraie – Best all-inclusive resort in Morocco

Barceló Aruba – Best Resort in Aruba

El Embajador, a Royal Hideaway Hotel – Best Hotel in the Dominican Republic

Barceló San Salvador – Best hotel in El Salvador

Royal Hideaway Playacar – Best Resort in Mexico